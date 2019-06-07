Image copyright AFP Image caption Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noors says Justine Ruszczyk Damond's death was a mistake

A former policeman in the US state of Minnesota has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed woman who was trying to report a possible crime.

Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond as she approached his patrol car to report a possible rape behind her Minneapolis home in July 2017.

He said the shooting was a mistake.

Noor is said to be the first Minnesota police officer to be found guilty of murder for an on-duty shooting.

At his sentencing on Friday, the 33-year-old apologised for taking Ms Damond's life.

"I caused this tragedy and it is my burden," he told the court in comments reported by US media.

Noor said he opened fire on the 40-year-old yoga instructor because he feared that he and his partner were being ambushed.

He said he made the "split-second decision" after hearing a loud bang and seeing Ms Damond with her right arm raised.

The police officers had been called to the area to respond to a 911 call made by Ms Damond about the suspected sexual assault.

Noor was convicted in April of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder, but acquitted of the most serious charge of second-degree murder with intent to kill.

Ms Damond, a US-Australian dual citizen originally from Sydney, was engaged and due to marry a month after the shooting.

She had adopted the surname of her fiancé, Don Damond, ahead of their nuptials.

Her death drew international criticism, with Australia's then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull describing it as "inexplicable".

Her family was promised $20m (£15.5m) in compensation by the US city of Minneapolis last month. They said they would donate $2m towards fighting gun crime.