When Kylie Jenner posts on social media she gets hundreds of thousands of reactions, many of which are hugely complimentary - but not this time.

The social media star has received quite a backlash following a Handmaid's Tale themed party she threw for her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou at the weekend.

Kylie posted videos and pictures of her and her friends in the distinct red robes and white bonnets worn by handmaids, oppressed female characters in Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kylie welcomes partygoers by saying: "Praise be, ladies. Welcome, welcome. You know The Handmaid's Tale is my favourite show ever... welcome to Gilead."

Many social media users were unimpressed by the party's "distasteful theme" in which guests enjoyed "praise be vodka" and "under his eye tequila".

The Handmaid's Tale tells the story of a patriarchal United States where fertile women are subjected to a life of sexual servitude by the authoritarian government named Gilead.

As fertility rates plummet these handmaids are forced to have children for the rich and powerful.

Reacting to the theme one Instagram user commented: "This is so wrong on so many levels. To celebrate the slavery of women is diabolically moronic and shows how truly ignorant Kylie and her mates are.

"They obviously do not understand the premise of the book or TV series... It's embarrassing."

Another comment on Twitter read: "Because nothing says fun like dressing up as women who are habitually raped and denied basic human rights."

Some social media users referred to recent abortion legislation in the US, suggesting Kylie and her "privileged" friends were out of touch.

"Kylie Jenner throwing a Handmaid's Tale themed party, with her level of power and influence, whilst regressive abortion laws are being passed in her own country," read another comment.

Alabama has become the latest US state to ban abortions even in cases of rape and incest. Sixteen other states are seeking to impose new restrictions on abortion.

During recent protests against the laws some women dressed up in Handmaid's Tale costumes.

However there was some support for Kylie Jenner and her friends. The social media star's fans argued that the people offended were being overly sensitive.

"Let them live, y'all pick apart anything and everything imaginable.

"Y'all must be really bitter to be hating on a girl just trying to have a fun time with her friends" commented an Instagram user.

While on Twitter one post read: "It's a television programme. It isn't real. No one is forcing us to be sex slaves, or anything close to it. Let the girl have fun.

"Do you also think it's horrific and offensive when women dress up as witches on Halloween? Why not? Real women were persecuted as witches!"