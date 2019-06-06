US & Canada

Trump unimpressed with US-Mexico trade talks

  • 6 June 2019
US President Donald Trump has said "not nearly enough" progress is being made in negotiations with Mexico to avert his threatened tariffs.

Trump administration officials hosted Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at the White House on Wednesday, and they will meet again on Thursday.

Mr Trump said import duties of 5% will take effect next Monday unless Mexico stems the migrant flow into the US.

Those numbers reached their highest level in more than a decade last month.