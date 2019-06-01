At least 11 people were killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a government building in the US state of Virginia, police said.

Police said the suspect, a long-term and current employee at Virginia Beach Municipal Center, where the shooting occurred, fired "indiscriminately".

The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, also died, police said. A police officer was among the wounded.

Police said shooting happened shortly after 16:00 (20:00 GMT) on Friday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.