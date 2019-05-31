Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption James Gandolfini, centre, played the mob boss Tony in the hit series The Sopranos

The family home of fictional mob boss Tony Soprano has hit the market, 20 years after the critically acclaimed television series first aired.

Patti and Victor Recchia have listed their New Jersey house for $3.4 million (£2.7m), the New York Times reports.

Real estate value website Zillow estimates its value at $1.63m but the owners reportedly think the property's Hollywood status will boost demand.

Set on more than 5,600 sq ft, it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The Sopranos was a huge success with critics and audiences alike and ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007.

It drove the success of the US subscription channel HBO, which subsequently developed series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones and The Wire.

Now fans of The Sopranos and its New Jersey patriarch - played by the late James Gandolfini - have a chance to buy the home where many scenes were set.

The New York Times reports the cast and crew filmed at the house between 30 and 50 times, including the show's pilot episode.

Subsequent shoots took place at a replica studio stage but the production team returned to film scenes throughout the programme's run.

It has since become an unofficial tourist spot. A Facebook page for the home has hundreds of likes and more than 1,000 visits.

Interested parties reportedly have until 21 June to submit offers to the couple.