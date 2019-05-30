Trump assails 'totally conflicted' Robert Mueller

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption President Trump has described the Mueller inquiry as a "witch-hunt"

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce personal attack on former special counsel Robert Mueller, describing him as "totally conflicted".

He said the man who led the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election had "wanted to be the FBI director, and I said 'no'".

The president also also claimed the two had had a "business dispute".

On Wednesday, Mr Mueller reiterated that his inquiry did not exonerate Mr Trump of obstruction of justice.

The former FBI director said charging a sitting president with a crime was not an option.

Prominent US Democrats called for the impeachment of the Republican president following Mr Mueller's comments.

At the White House on Thursday morning, Mr Trump said impeachment was a "dirty, filthy disgusting word".

He said Mr Mueller was a "true Never Trumper", referring to his Republican critics during the 2016 White House race, and that his investigation was "a giant presidential harassment".