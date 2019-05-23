Julian Assange: US files 17 new charges against Wikileaks co-founder
- 23 May 2019
The US justice department has filed 17 new charges against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, who is facing extradition from the UK.
The latest charges accuse him of receiving and unlawfully publishing the names of classified sources.
He was previously charged last month on one count of conspiring with ex-intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to gain access to Pentagon network.
Assange is serving a jail sentence in the UK for breaching bail conditions.