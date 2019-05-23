Pelosi calls for family 'intervention' with Trump

Image copyright Mark Wilson/Getty images Image caption Speaker Pelosi said she is concerned for the President Trump's well being and that of the country

The US House of Representatives' Democratic leader has said President Donald Trump's family should stage an "intervention" with him.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said she was concerned for the president's well-being, a day after he abruptly cut short a meeting with her.

The top Democrat described Mr Trump's behaviour as a "temper tantrum", saying he pounded the table before leaving.

It represented a new low in relations between the White House and Democrats.

"I pray for the President of the United States," Mrs Pelosi said on Thursday.

In a response to a question at her weekly press briefing, Mrs Pelosi said she was concerned for the well-being of the president "and the well-being of the United States of America".

"I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."

Ms Pelosi's attack was the latest episode an increasingly fraught battle of wills between her and the Republican president.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump, Mrs Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer, were due to discuss spending on ageing US roads and bridges, a rare possible area of agreement with the White House.

But Mr Trump ended the meeting after barely five minutes.

Almost immediately afterwards, the president appeared in the Rose Garden to declare that he was ending all bipartisan co-operation with Democrats until they stopped their "phoney investigations".

The president is fighting an onslaught of congressional inquiries from Democrats, ignoring subpoenas, withholding documents and blocking testimony by current and ex-advisers.