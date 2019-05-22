US & Canada

In pictures: Protests across US against abortion bans

  • 22 May 2019
Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against in New York City Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Large crowds gathered in New York City
Presentational white space

Thousands of people have taken part in co-ordinated rallies across the United States to protest against several states passing tough laws to restrict abortions.

The anti-abortion bills, approved by Republican state legislatures amid a nationwide push for new restrictions by opponents of abortions, are likely to be challenged legally, forcing a ruling by the Supreme Court.

Those against abortions hope the court - which now has a Conservative majority following appointments by President Donald Trump - could then overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that established a woman's right to terminate her pregnancy.

Presentational white space
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe abortion battle explained in three minutes
Presentational white space

Last week, the state of Alabama passed the most restrictive law yet, banning abortion in all cases apart from when the mother's life is at risk. Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio are among the other states to pass new abortion restrictions.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court blocked implementation of new abortion restrictions in Louisiana. However, the ruling was made by a narrow margin and the case is due to be reviewed later this year.

Presentational white space
A woman holds a clothes hanger with a sign that says "stop the bans" during a protest against recently passed abortion ban bills at the Georgia State Capitol building Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A protest was held outside the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta
Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Washington DC, activists protest outside the Supreme Court
Abortion rights demonstrators hold a rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington Image copyright AFP
Image caption Across the country, thousands of people joined the protests
Abortion-rights campaigners attend a rally against in New York City Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A girl holds a poster during the protest in New York City
Pro-choice activists assemble in downtown Memphis Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These protesters gathered in downtown Memphis, Tennessee
A woman holds up a sign as hundreds of women protest on the steps of the Old Court House during a Stop the Abortion Ban Bill Day of Action in St Louis, Missouri Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In St Louis, Missouri, hundreds of women protested on the steps of the Old Court House
Pro-choice activists hold signs at a rally to oppose abortion bans happening throughout the United States, at the State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City, Utah Image copyright AFP
Image caption Demonstrators gathered outside the State Capitol Building in Salt Lake City, Utah
Abortion rights advocates rally to protest against new restrictions on abortions in West Hollywood, California Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pro-choice supporters in a demonstration in West Hollywood, California

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story