Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tensions have risen between Iran under President Hassan Rouhani and the US under President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, suggesting it will be destroyed if a conflict breaks out between the two countries.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," he said in a tweet on Sunday. "Never threaten the United States again!"

The US has deployed additional warships and planes to the Gulf in recent days.

But Mr Trump's tweet marks a shift in tone after recent attempts to downplay the possibility of military conflict.

Only a matter of days ago, the president told aides that he did not want US pressure on Iran to turn into a conflict.

And when asked by reporters last Thursday if the US was going to war, Mr Trump answered: "I hope not."

Iran has also moved to talk down concerns over the escalating tensions. On Saturday, its foreign minister insisted there was no appetite for war.

"There will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region," Mohammad Javad Zarif told state news agency Irna.

Why are there tensions?

The latest frictions come after Iran suspended its commitments under the 2015 international nuclear deal, and threatened to resume production of enriched uranium which is used to make reactor fuel and nuclear weapons.

The deal aimed to cut sanctions on Iran in exchange for an end to its nuclear programme, but the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement last year.

Calling the deal "defective", Mr Trump then re-imposed sanctions.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC’s Paul Adams looks at the recent developments behind the US-Iran tensions

Tehran has allegedly placed missiles on boats in the Gulf, and US investigators reportedly believe the country damaged four tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, claims Iran has denied.

What's the latest in the Gulf?

In recent days, the US has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region and reportedly drawn up plans to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East.

Diplomatic staff have been ordered to leave Iraq, and the US military have raised the threat level in the region because of alleged intelligence about Iran-backed forces - contradicting a British general who had said there was "no increased threat".

Dutch and German soldiers said they had suspended their military training programmes in the country.

On Sunday, the Iraqi military said a rocket had been fired into Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

It reportedly hit an abandoned building near to the US embassy. There were no casualties and it is not yet clear who was behind the attack.

Separately, Saudi Arabia accused Tehran of a drone attack on a pipeline on Friday. It alleged that Houthi rebels in Yemen conducted the strike on Iran's orders.

A state-aligned Saudi newspaper called for the US to launch attacks on the country.

Iran denies the allegations.