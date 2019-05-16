Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Carter, 94, pictured last September in Atlanta

Former US President Jimmy Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital after suffering a broken hip earlier this week.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter was also admitted on Wednesday to the hospital after feeling "faint", and discharged alongside her husband.

The 94-year-old, the oldest living former US president, was on his way to go turkey hunting when he fell.

Mr Carter will undergo physical therapy as part of his recovery from surgery.

The Georgia Democrat was a relative unknown in the US political world when he was elected president in 1976. He served from 1977-81.

Since leaving the White House, Mr Carter has remained active, carrying out humanitarian work with his Carter Center in recent years.

He is expected to return Maranatha Baptist Church this weekend, where he teaches Sunday school.