Image copyright TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Image caption Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced

A German woman who posed as a billionaire heiress to swindle New York hotels and banks has been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

"I apologise for the mistakes I made," Anna Sorokin, 28, said shortly before she learned her fate, reports AP news agency.

She was found guilty in April of theft of services and grand larceny, having stolen more than $200,000 (£153,580).

Sorokin, who rejected a plea deal, may face deportation to Germany.

As she handed down sentence on Thursday at Manhattan Supreme Court, Judge Diane Kiesel reportedly made a reference to Bruce Springsteen's song Blinded by the Light.

"She was blinded by the glitter and glamour of NYC," the judge said, according to Buzzfeed News.

Fake heiress found guilty over NY scam

Under her assumed name Anna Delvey, Sorokin falsely claimed she had a multi-million dollar trust fund at her disposal, as she hired a private jet, attended elite parties, and lived in a luxury New York hotel.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say, Sorokin had "not a cent to her name", according to AP News.

Her father is reportedly a former trucker, who runs a heating-and-cooling business.

In court, her defence attorney, Todd Spodek, claimed that Sorokin had been "buying time" as she worked to pay back her debts. He maintained that Sorokin had no criminal intent.

Following a month-long trial, a jury convicted Sorokin on eight counts.

But she was found not guilty of attempted grand larceny and stealing more than $60,000 from a friend who paid for a luxury holiday in Morocco.