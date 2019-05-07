Image copyright Reuters

The Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is considered one of the world's biggest events on the fashion calendar.

It is known for its exclusive guest list, its expensive tickets and - most of all - its extravagant outfits, based on a different theme each year.

This year, that theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion - to coincide with an upcoming exhibition at the Met, inspired by photographer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The outfits this year will therefore, like the exhibition, be based on "irony, humour, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration".

And showing everyone how it was done at the very start of the night was singer Lady Gaga, who arrived in a billowing pink outfit which was not quite what it seemed at first glance.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lady Gaga, one of the event's co-hosts, arrived in a billowing pink outfit...

Image copyright AFP Image caption Which opened up to reveal a black gown, her second outfit...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Designer Brandon Maxwell then undid this dress to reveal...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga's third outfit, a slim-fitting pink gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ...Which she then took off, to reveal her final outfit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Serena Williams, who is also co-hosting, arrived in a neon yellow gown - with matching Nike trainers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fellow co-host Harry Styles wore a sheer black top and high-waisted trousers

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alessandro Michele, of Gucci fashion house, is the event's final co-host

Image copyright AFP Image caption Singer Billy Porter arrived with an entourage...

Image copyright AFP Image caption ...Before flexing his wings in front of the crowds

Image copyright AFP Image caption Laverne Cox went for a sleek black dress and bold make up

Image copyright AFP Image caption Actor and comedian Regina Hall rocks a gold dress with pastel pink hair

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption And theatre owner Jordan Roth has, very aptly, turned himself into a theatre hall...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ...With what appears to be a self-portrait on the back

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Celine Dion, perhaps the original queen of 'camp', did not disappoint

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actor Jared Leto clearly believes that two heads are better than one

Image copyright AFP Image caption US drag queen Aquaria went for painted hair and diamante hand-pieces

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption While actor Yara Shahidi has gone all out with the feathers...

Image copyright EPA Image caption ...Much like the Met Gala's main host, Vogue editor Anna Wintour

All images subject to copyright