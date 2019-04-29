US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein quits

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has handed in his resignation to President Donald Trump.

The two men had a rocky relationship. In 2017, Mr Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to head an investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In his resignation letter, he wrote: "We enforce the law without fear or favour because credible evidence is not partisan, and truth is not determined by opinion polls."

