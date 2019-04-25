Image copyright Paul Marotta/Getty Images Image caption Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been on a leave of absence due to her health

Federal agents have raided the home of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh amid calls for her to quit over business deals, including a children's book.

FBI and tax agents also searched city hall and a training centre associated with Ms Pugh on Thursday.

Ms Pugh earned hundreds of thousands of dollars through sales of her self-published children's book Healthy Holly to city entities.

The Democrat has been on a health-related leave of absence since 1 April.

The FBI confirmed to CBS News, the BBC's US affiliate, that it is working with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), America's tax-collection agency, on the inquiry into Ms Pugh's book sales.

Official sources say the mayor's Healthy Holly deals are part of the inquiry, but there is "more to the picture".

Ms Pugh received $500,000 (£388,000) from the University of Maryland Medical System for 100,000 copies of the books that would go to schools while she was on the hospital system's board, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Kaiser Permanente, another health provider, later revealed it paid over $100,000 for 20,000 copies of the books while it was negotiating a contract to become the medical insurance provider for Baltimore city employees.

Ms Pugh has called the book deal with the university medical system "a regrettable mistake". She has since resigned from the board and the university has hired an independent auditor to review the case, local media say.

"I apologize that I have done something to upset the people of Baltimore," she told reporters at City Hall in March.

The mayor added that she had returned a $100,000 payment from the University of Maryland Medical System for Healthy Holly books that had not yet been delivered.