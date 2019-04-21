US & Canada

Columbine survivors mark twentieth anniversary of massacre

  • 21 April 2019
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionSamantha Haviland was a student at Columbine High School when the 1999 shooting happened

Survivors of the Columbine High School shooting have been speaking at a remembrance ceremony in Denver to mark the twentieth anniversary of the massacre.

Twelve students and a teacher were murdered by two teenagers.

One former student, Patrick Ireland, who was injured by bullets, said no one from the school or surrounding community had emerged unscathed.

The event was the culmination of three days of commemorations. Earlier, members of the public left flowers and cards at a memorial to the victims.

Columbine students and staff also marked the day by taking part in community service projects.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Survivor Will Beck placed flowers at the Columbine Memorial at Clement Park in Littleton, Colorado
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sean Graves, a massacre survivor and 2002 graduate, spoke during the ceremony
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Crosses with the names and portraits of the victims at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, also in Littleton, Colorado
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption People gathered to remember loved ones at the Columbine Memorial
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Spencer Greenlee, a student at Columbine High School, sat in prayer at the memorial
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Candles around a collection of flowers laid at the memorial
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Visitors read a poem left at the memorial

More on this story