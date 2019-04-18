President Trump tried to get the man appointed to investigate his links to Russia fired, a long-awaited report has revealed.

Details are starting to emerge about the 448-page redacted document, collated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which has just been published.

Mr Trump's legal team earlier described the report as a "total victory".

It comes as the country's top lawyer, William Barr, faces heavy criticism of his handling of the report's release.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

