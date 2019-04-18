Image copyright AFP

US Attorney General William Barr has reiterated that investigators found "no collusion" between President Trump's election campaign and Russia.

Mr Barr held a news conference on Thursday morning ahead of the long-awaited release of the special counsel report into Russian collusion.

Mr Barr is facing heavy criticism from senior Democrats over his impartiality and handling of its publication.

The redacted 400-page report will be made public later on Thursday.

The Attorney-General also revealed for the first time that Mr Mueller's report examined 10 episodes pertaining to Trump and alleged obstruction - over which the special counsel did not "make a traditional prosecutorial judgement".

Mr Barr said that he and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, concluded this did not equate to obstruction of justice.

Mr Barr said he was "committed to ensuring the greatest degree possible of transparency" and described redactions to the report as "limited".

Minutes after the news conference ended, Mr Trump posted a meme saying it was "game over" for the "haters and the radical left democrats".

It followed a flurry of tweets he posted on Thursday morning in which he described the investigation as the "greatest political hoax of all time" and "harassment".

This is a developing story and further updates will follow