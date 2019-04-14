Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Representative Ilhan Omar is at the centre of the row about comments she made about 9/11

A Democrat congresswoman says she will not be silenced after facing a barrage of criticism over comments she made about the 9/11 attacks - including from Donald Trump.

The US president tweeted "WE WILL NEVER FORGET" alongside a video showing footage of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks spliced with a speech by Representative Ilhan Omar.

"Some people did something," she is seen saying, in between footage of planes hitting the Twin Towers and people fleeing the buildings.

Republicans have accused her of downplaying the attacks, but Democrats have largely rallied to her defence, saying she had been quoted out of context and some accusing Mr Trump of inciting violence against her and Muslims. Here is how the row developed.

Who is Congresswoman Omar?

Ms Omar won a representative seat for Minnesota last November, becoming one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to the US Congress.

Her family originally came to the US as refugees from Somalia and she is the first congresswoman to wear the hijab.

Despite being a newcomer to Washington, this is not the first time Ms Omar has made headlines.

She has been accused of anti-Semitism over comments she made about Israel and pro-Israel lobbyists. After being rebuked last month, including by Democrats, she apologised and said she was "listening and learning".

The congresswoman has also raised the alarm about anti-Muslim rhetoric surrounding her, in response to a Republican poster that showed her alongside the Twin Towers.

Just last week, police arrested a 55-year-old man in New York state for allegedly calling her office with a graphic death threat in which he reportedly labelled her a "terrorist".

What did she say?

The "some people did something" quote was from a speech Ms Omar gave to civil rights group the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) on 23 March.

In the 20-minute speech she discussed issues affecting the community like Islamophobia and the recent mosque attack in New Zealand.

The comments in Mr Trump's video were taken from a point she made about the treatment of US Muslims in the aftermath of the 11 September attacks:

"Here's the truth. For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I'm tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. Cair was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

After the Washington Post fact-checked the statement to clarify Cair was actually founded in 1994, a spokesman for Ms Omar told the paper that she misspoke and meant to say the organisation's size had doubled after the attacks.

How did the row develop?

Her speech began getting attention on 9 April, when a clip was shared by Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw, who described her phrasing as "unbelievable".

Conservative media outlets, including Fox News, then started discussing it in-depth.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, described the congresswoman as "anti-American".

Ilhan Omar isn't just anti-Semitic – she's anti-American.



Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: "Some people did something."



Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect.pic.twitter.com/k3meEbUOAk — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 9, 2019

Ms Omar responded by describing some of the comments as "dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face" and comparing her remarks to ones made by former President George Bush.

"The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!" President George W. Bush



Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack?



What if he was a Muslim 🤔 https://t.co/XMazssoD49 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2019

On Thursday, the New York Post published a front-page spread of an image of the attack with the headline: "Here's your something"

The cover proved divisive. Some on social media praised it, but others heavily criticised the use of 9/11 images.

Then, on Friday, President Trump posted the video of Ms Omar. It is currently pinned to the top of his account and has been shared tens of thousands of times.

What was the response?

Many social media users responded by using #IStandWithIlhan - which trended worldwide on Twitter on Friday.

CNN showed the clip in discussions, but then presenter Chris Cuomo apologised for airing it. MSNBC host Joy Reid also refused to show it.

A number of high-ranking Democrats, including many in the running for the 2020 presidential nomination, have come out to criticise Mr Trump and defend Ms Omar.

Elizabeth Warren accused the president of "inciting violence against a sitting congresswoman".

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 13, 2019

Bernie Sanders referred to "disgusting and dangerous attacks" against Ms Omar.

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2019

Senators Amy Klobuchear and Kamala Harris both accused the president of spreading hate.

Someone has already been charged with a serious threat on Congresswoman Omar's life. The video the President chose to send out today will only incite more hate. You can disagree with her words—as I have done before—but this video is wrong. Enough. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 13, 2019

For two years, this President has used the most powerful platform in the world to sow hate & division. He's done it again. Putting the safety of a sitting member of Congress @IlhanMN at risk & vilifying a whole religion is beyond the pale. I'll be blunt — we must defeat him. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 13, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand did not defend Ms Omar's comments but also called Mr Trump's rhetoric "disgusting".

As a Senator who represents 9/11 victims, I can't accept any minimizing of that pain. But Trump's dangerous rhetoric against @IlhanMN is disgusting. It's a false choice to suggest we can't fight terrorism and reject Islamophobic hate at once—a president should do both. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 13, 2019

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, said Mr Trump was wrong to use the images but also suggested Ms Omar had been dismissive of the attacks.

The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn't use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 13, 2019

One reply to Ms Pelosi, by film director and frequent Trump critic Ava DuVernay, which said Ms Pelosi's comment was "not enough" has been liked thousands of times.

Rashida Tlaib, the other Muslim serving in Congress, and another Democratic Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have both called on senior Democrats to do more to support Ms Omar.

Members of Congress have a duty to respond to the President's explicit attack today.@IlhanMN's life is in danger. For our colleagues to be silent is to be complicit in the outright, dangerous targeting of a member of Congress.



We must speak out.



"First they came..." pic.twitter.com/ygOX1vhE9j — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 12, 2019

Enough is enough. No more silence, with NY Post and now Trump taking Ilhan's words out of context to incite violence toward her, it's time for more Dems to speak up. Clearly the GOP is fine with this shameful stunt, but we cannot stand by. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2019

They put us in photos when they want to show our party is diverse. However, when we ask to be at the table, or speak up about issues that impact who we are, what we fight for & why we ran in the first place, we are ignored. To truly honor our diversity is to never silence us. https://t.co/7T1OlwS1YG — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 13, 2019

Responding directly in a series of tweets on Saturday, the congresswoman thanked people for their support and vowed that she "did not run for Congress to be silent".