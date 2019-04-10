Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump has previously been told by several artists to stop using their music at his events

President Trump has had a video removed from Twitter because it unlawfully used the music from a Batman film.

The two-minute promotional video for his 2020 campaign used Hans Zimmer's track Why Do We Fall? from The Dark Knight Rises without requesting copyright from Warner Bros Pictures.

It was removed on Tuesday evening, hours after the video was posted on Mr Trump's account.

Over a million people had already seen the video before it was taken down.

It opened with images of Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, followed by text that read: "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dark Knight Rises, starring Christian Bale, was released in 2012

Then came video of key moments in Mr Trump's time as president, such as meeting North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The video ended with a message saying "your vote proved them all wrong" and called the 2020 re-election "the great victory".

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from The Dark Knight Rises' in the campaign video was unauthorised," the company confirmed in a statement, before Twitter removed the video. "We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed."

The video was then removed and replaced with a message saying: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

It is not the first time Mr Trump has been challenged over his use of artists' music.

In October, both Pharrell Williams and Prince's estate demanded that President Trump stop using the singers' music at political events.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pharrell Williams complained after the song Happy was used at a Trump rally hours after a deadly shooting at a synagogue

Rihanna sent a cease and desist letter to Mr Trump after he used her track Don't Stop the Music at political events.

Steve Tyler from Aerosmith also complained when the president played the band's hit Living' On The Edge.