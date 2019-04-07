Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bret "Hitman" Hart has featured in several films and TV shows, including The Simpsons

Professional wrestler Bret Hart was attacked by a man while delivering a speech at a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event in New York.

Video footage showed the attacker charging into the ring, grabbing Mr Hart and then punching him.

The suspect, identified by police as Zachary Mason, 26, faces charges of assault and trespassing.

Mr Hart, 61, better known by his wrestling name "Hitman", has had a career spanning five decades.

Fellow wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Curtis Axel were among those who rushed to Mr Hart's aid.

The suspect was held to the ground until police arrived to arrest him.

Following the incident on Saturday, Mr Hart did not need medical attention and continued with his speech.