Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mar-a-Lago is a private members club as well as the Trump family's winter getaway.

A woman carrying two Chinese passports and a device with computer malware allegedly lied to gain access to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The woman, Yujing Zhang, 32, told security she was at the club to go to the pool, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court.

"Due to a potential language barrier issue," staff believed she was related to a club member and let her in.

Mr Trump was in Palm Beach at the time of the incident on Saturday 30 March.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump is known to make frequent trips to his Palm Beach property

Ms Zhang - who was described in the affidavit as an "Asian female" - is charged with making false statements to a federal officer and illegally entering a restricted area.

According to the court documents, upon entry to the club Ms Zhang changed her story, telling a front-desk receptionist she was there to attend a "United Nations Chinese American Association" event.

The receptionist, who knew that such event had been scheduled, became suspicious of Ms Zhang.

The suspect was transported off the property for further questioning.

She told agents she had been instructed by a friend, identified only as "Charles", to travel from Shanghai, China, to Palm Beach to attend a United Nations event, but did not provide any more details, according to court documents.

Secret service agent Samuel Ivanovich said Ms Zhang carried four mobile phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive containing a computer virus, but no swim suit.

In the court document, Mr Ivanovich notes that Ms Zhang "freely and without difficulty conversed" in English, becoming "verbally aggressive" with authorities as the investigation progressed.

Her lawyer has so far declined comment.

Ms Zhang will remain in custody until a hearing next week.

If convicted, she could face a maximum of five years in prison.