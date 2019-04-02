Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nipsey Hussle, 33, was shot dead outside his clothing store in Los Angeles

A suspect in Sunday's murder of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested, officials say.

Eric Holder, 29, had been on the run after fleeing the scene of the shooting in a waiting car, Los Angeles Police Department said.

Hussle, 33, was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles.

During a vigil for the singer on Monday, at least 19 people were injured - two seriously - in a stampede. It is unclear what triggered the incident.

Tributes have poured in for the rapper, whose debut album Victory Lap was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Hussle, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and was a member of the Rollin' 60s street gang as a teenager.

He later became a community organiser, and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project.