Police have yet to identify a suspect in the death of four people at a North Dakota property management firm, officials say.

The bodies of three men and one woman were discovered by officers responding to a medical call at RJR Maintenance and Management in the city of Mandan.

The murders are believed to be a isolated incident, Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

The victims have not been named and it is not clear how they were killed.

Chief Ziegler told reporters on Monday that there is no active threat to public safety.

"It's quite a large crime scene, so it's not something that's going to be easy for us to get in and do quickly," he said.

Several surveillance cameras are set up in the building and in the surrounding area, Chief Ziegler said. Mandan police have asked local businesses to review their surveillance tapes for possible leads.

According to the company website, RJR is a family owned business that manages commercial and residential properties in Bismarck and Mandan. A statement posted to the RJR Facebook page on Monday said the company was closed for the day.

Employees of the company were questioned following the discovery, but have since been released, USA Today reports.

Authorities are expected to provide an update in a televised news conference at 12:30 local time (16:30 GMT).