Image copyright EPA Image caption Chanel Lewis (right) did not react to the jury's verdict

A man has been found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of a female jogger in New York City in August 2016.

Chanel Lewis, 22, was convicted on four counts. He now faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced later in April.

Karina Vetrano, a 30-year-old speech therapist, was killed while running alone near her home in Queens.

DNA samples found on her body led New York Police Department to Lewis after a months-long manhunt.

Lewis was being retried because his first trial ended in a hung jury. At the fresh hearing, his defence called for another mistrial, arguing Lewis's confession was coerced but the judge rejected this.

Ms Vetrano normally jogged with her father but on the day she was killed he was injured. He later found her body in marshland.

Speaking after the verdict Phillip Vetrano said there was "jubilation" Lewis had been found guilty. CBS reported.