Image copyright Facebook/Pete Buttigieg Image caption Mayor Pete Buttigieg (centre) married Mary and Gabe in his office

A US mayor and presidential hopeful held a last-minute wedding for a couple just before the woman headed to hospital for a Caesarean-section.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said the pair, Mary and Gabe, caught him arriving at his office at about 08:15 and asked to be wed before the baby was delivered.

Staff acted as witnesses and they used ribbons as their rings were not ready.

Mary then made her 09:00 appointment and gave birth to a baby girl.

Jade Katherine Jones has become South Bend's "newest resident", Mayor Buttigieg wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

"It's moments like this that I'll miss when my term as mayor comes to an end," he wrote, publishing a picture of the baby girl.

Image copyright Facebook/Pete Buttigieg Image caption "Welcome, Jade, to this unlikely and lovely world!" Mayor Buttigieg said

"Congratulations to the newlyweds and new parents, and welcome, Jade, to this unlikely and lovely world!"

In January, Mayor Buttigieg, 37, threw his hat into the ring for the 2020 US presidential election, joining the battle for the Democratic Party's nomination - in what is already a crowded race.

If he wins the nomination, Mr Buttigieg will be the first openly gay choice of a major political party.