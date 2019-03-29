Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The death occurred on the Hualapai reservation, outside the national park.

The body of a Hong Kong man who plunged to his death while taking photos at the Grand Canyon has been recovered.

The man, who was part of a tour group, fell at Eagle Point near the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall.

A helicopter was sent to retrieve the body 1,000ft (305m) below the rim.

About a dozen people are reported to die every year at the attraction, two or three from falls over the edge.

The unidentified Hong Kong man stumbled over a ledge on Thursday morning on the Hualapai reservation outside of the national park, David Leibowitz a spokesperson for the tourist company Grand Canyon West, told US media.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Grand Canyon Skywalk offers views to the canyon 4,000ft below.

The National Park Service and the local medical examiner's office are investigating the cause of death. The victim is believed to have been in his 50s, though his name has not yet been released.

The death was the second reported by park officials this week. Authorities are also trying to identify the body of another person found on Tuesday evening south of Grand Canyon village.

The Grand Canyon National Park draws around 6.4 million visitors each year, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US.