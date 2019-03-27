Image copyright York Regional Police Image caption Officers say the student was "taken against his will"

A Chinese student who was violently kidnapped by a stun-gun toting gang of masked men in Canada has been found safe and well, police say.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, showed up at a home in Gravenhurst, Ontario, asking for help on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, York Regional Police spokesman Andy Pattenden said.

Lu was snatched on Saturday evening as he walked through an underground car park in Markham, north of Toronto.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with his abduction but was later released without charge.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Pattenden said four suspects being hunted over Mr Lu's kidnapping are still at large.

"We're very concerned that they're still out there, and I can tell you that the investigative efforts are far from over. We're going to continue with this until those four suspects are found and brought into custody," he said.

The home where Mr Lu was located is about 180 km (111 miles) north of Toronto, where he was grabbed by three men after exiting his car with a female friend.

The men, wearing hoods and masks to cover their faces, tasered Mr Lu before bundling him into the back of their black Dodge Caravan at around 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on Saturday.

UPDATE - ARMED KIDNAPPING IN MARKHAM - Wanzhen LU was located shortly before 9pm tonight in Gravenhurst. With assistance from @OPP_COMM_CR he was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The search continues for the 4 suspects who kidnapped Mr LU. Any info call 866-876-5423 x7865. pic.twitter.com/fpvVcqOMVy — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2019

His disappearance prompted a frantic three-day search, with police urging the public and the media to share images of Mr Lu.

"I can tell you it's because of the relentless pressure from investigators, the relentless pressure from the media and relentless pressure from the public continuing to push these images out, continuing to have the eyes and ears of everybody in the GTA helping in this investigation that has brought us to this point and Mr Lu found in good health," Pattenden said of the successful manhunt.

Why was Lu kidnapped?

Police are yet to establish the motive behind Lu's abduction. An investigation by Ontario Provincial Police is ongoing, Pattenden said.

Mr Lu, a business administration student at Yorkville University, owns expensive luxury cars, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce, CBC reports.

Police described the attack, which was captured on CCTV cameras, as "violent" and "brazen".

ARMED KIDNAPPING UPDATE - 22yr-old Wanzhen LU was kidnapped just before 6pm yesterday from 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. If you spot this wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan with stolen plate:CEAR350 call 9-1-1 immediately. Click the link for more info --> https://t.co/vZdrW5pWgW pic.twitter.com/ffnqGH3lEw — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

They said detectives would keep searching for the kidnappers and urged the suspects to "seek legal counsel and turn themselves in".

The minivan used in the abduction was found in Toronto on Monday.

Police said Mr Lu was taken "100 percent against his will" and his female friend was traumatised but not harmed in the incident.