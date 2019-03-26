Image copyright York Regional Police Image caption Officers say the student was "taken against his will"

Canadian police have made an arrest in the armed kidnapping investigation of a 22-year-old Chinese student.

Three men grabbed Wanzhen Lu and forced him into a van in an underground car park in Markham, a suburb north of Toronto, on 23 March, police say.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested a 35-year-old Toronto man believed to be involved in the kidnapping.

The victim, who also goes by the name Peter, has not been located.

Police say they will not release the name of the suspect in custody as he has not yet been charged.

The black Dodge Caravan used in the abduction was also found in Toronto on Monday.

Officers say they continue to fear for the well-being of Mr Lu.

"With this new development, the suspects are once again urged to release Mr Lu unharmed," police said in a statement.

"We strongly recommend they seek legal counsel and turn themselves in."

The motive for the kidnapping is not yet known, but a police spokesman said this weekend that the level of violence was "significant."

Mr Lu was approached by three masked men as he walked in the car park with a female friend shortly before 6pm.

He was grabbed by the suspects and forced into a black wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan which was driven away by a fourth man.

In the process, Mr Lu was shocked by the stun-gun.

Police said Mr Lu was taken "100 percent against his will" and his female friend was not harmed in the incident.

ARMED KIDNAPPING UPDATE - 22yr-old Wanzhen LU was kidnapped just before 6pm yesterday from 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. If you spot this wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan with stolen plate:CEAR350 call 9-1-1 immediately.

Mr Lu was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and glasses at the time of the kidnapping.

Officers have also released CCTV images of the attackers and the vehicle.

Police are liaising with the Chinese consulate.

Officers have asked anyone who has seen the suspects, vehicle or the victim to call 911.

York Regional Police's Homicide and Missing Person Unit is leading the investigation into Mr Lu's kidnapping, with the support of other services including organised crime and intelligence, as well a canine and air support teams.