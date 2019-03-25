Image copyright Reuters

US lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against US President Donald Trump, has been charged with fraud.

Prosecutors says he tried to extort more than $20m (£15m) from Nike, threatening to use his profile to inflict reputational harm on the firm.

A frequent guest on TV news and talk shows, Mr Avenatti emerged as a fierce critic of President Trump.

At one point he said he was considering running for president himself.

Prosecutors in New York announced the charges relating to the alleged attempt to extort money from Nike on Monday.

In a separate case in Los Angeles Mr Avenatti, 48, has been charged with embezzling money from a client and defrauding a bank through fake tax returns.

Mr Avenatti is representing Stormy Daniels, who is suing the president to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 election regarding an affair she said he had with Mr Trump in 2006.