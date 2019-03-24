Image copyright Getty Images

In his four-page letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr summarises, mostly in his own words, the conclusions of the special counsel's investigation.

In one key line, however, he directly quotes the report.

"The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

There, in Robert Mueller's own words, is the end result of nearly two years of work, 2,800 subpoenas, hundreds of search warrants and countless hours of interviews. There were "multiple offers" of help from "Russian-affiliated individuals" to the Trump campaign, but they never took the bait.

There was, as Donald Trump might say, "no collusion".

At least, no evidence of it was unearthed.

The obstruction of justice component is a murkier matter. The decision of whether to charge Mr Trump with interference with the various investigations wasn't Mr Mueller's.

Saying it involved "difficult issues", the former FBI director punted. Instead, Mr Barr - in consultation with Department of Justice staff - decided not to prosecute, in part because there was no apparent underlying crime to obstruct.

Make no mistake, today was a very good day for Mr Trump.

While a bevy of inquiries into his presidency will grind on, the shadow of Mr Mueller's investigation - hovering over the White House since May 2017 - has been lifted.