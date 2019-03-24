President Trump's campaign "did not conspire" with Russia during the 2016 election campaign, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report says.

The summary of the special counsel's report released on Sunday "did not draw a conclusion" as to whether there was any obstruction of justice, either.

It states: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him".

However, the attorney general says this does not amount to an offence.

The report was submitted on Friday to Attorney General William Barr, who has been poring over the document.

The report is the culmination of two years of investigation by Mr Mueller.