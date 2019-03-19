Image copyright Paras Griffin/Getty Images

US daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, 54, has revealed she is seeking help for addiction and that she has been living in a sober house.

Ms Williams did not offer details about her addiction, but said she had kept her sober house stay a secret from everyone except her husband and son.

She has acknowledged struggles with cocaine addiction in the past.

Ms Williams also leads a non-profit company focusing on drug education, rehabilitation and prevention efforts.

Speaking on her daytime programme, The Wendy Williams Show, on Tuesday, the 54-year-old host said she returned to a sober house every night and has a 24-hour sober coach.

"I have been living in a sober house," she told her audience. "Nobody knew - because I look so glamorous out here."

Each day after filming, Ms Williams said she attended addiction meetings in the New York area to help others, where people "don't know I'm Wendy, they don't care I'm Wendy".

When her appointments are over, her sober coach drives her back to a home where Ms Williams said she lives with "a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family", under a strict curfew of 10pm every night.

The TV personality also brought up her own struggles with cocaine in the past, but noted she had never undergone real treatment for her addiction.

Ms Williams' health was a talking point in 2017 when she fainted on-air. The incident prompted her to reveal that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease - an autoimmune thyroid condition.