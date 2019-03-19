Image copyright Reuters Image caption The plant owners say air quality in the area is "currently below hazardous levels"

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a huge blaze at a Texas chemical plant.

The fire has been burning since Monday in the Houston area and could continue for another 48 hours, officials say.

The tanks contain the chemicals naphtha and xylene which are used in gasoline and solvents.

Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC), the owner of the plant, says air quality readings are "currently well below hazardous levels." Local schools have been closed.

Video footage of the plant in Deer Park shows huge flames engulfing the storage tanks.

A total of eight tanks have caught fire with blazes at two brought under control by emergency services.

Additional response teams have been contacted to assist with putting additional water and foam on the fire, ITC said.

A claims hotline has been set up for businesses and individuals affected by the fire.

Schools across Deer Park are expected to reopen on Tuesday.