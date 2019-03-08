Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "I don't collude with Russia," Mr Trump said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has said he feels "very bad" for his ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort, a day after he was sentenced to a prison term.

Mr Trump erroneously told reporters the judge in the case had said there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"It's a collusion witch hoax," the Republican president said as he left the White House.

Manafort, 69, was found guilty of tax and bank fraud.

As he left to see tornado damage in the US state of Alabama, the president again denied his campaign had colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 White House election.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort," Mr Trump told reporters. "I think it's been a very, very tough time for him."

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Both the Judge and the lawyer in the Paul Manafort case stated loudly and for the world to hear that there was NO COLLUSION with Russia. But the Witch Hunt Hoax continues as you now add these statements to House & Senate Intelligence & Senator Burr. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019 Report

Former lobbyist Manafort was convicted last year of hiding $55m (£42m) from US tax authorities that he was paid for political consulting on behalf of pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

During sentencing on Thursday, Judge TS Ellis told the hearing: "He [Manafort] is not before the court for anything having to do with colluding with the Russian government."

That led to Mr Trump claiming vindication on Friday morning, wrongly asserting that the judge had gone further and ruled out any collusion.

The Republican president told reporters he felt "very honoured" by the judge's comments.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Manafort pictured with Donald Trump at the Republican convention in July 2016

"The judge said there was no collusion with Russia," said Mr Trump. "This had nothing to do with collusion. There is no collusion. It's a collusion hoax, it's a collusion witch hoax."

"I don't collude with Russia," he added.

When asked by a journalist if he had considered a pardon for Manafort, Mr Trump said: "I don't even discuss it, the only one discussing it is you."

Maine Independent Senator Angus King pushed back on the president's claim on Friday, telling CNN: "This case doesn't prove there was no collusion because that wasn't the subject of the trial."

Will Trump pardon him?

Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC Washington

It's hard to call a four-year sentence a slap on the wrist, but given that Paul Manafort was facing a possible 24 years in prison, he dodged a big bullet on Thursday.

The former Trump campaign chair's legal jeopardy isn't over, of course. There's another round of sentencing - before a seemingly less sympathetic judge - in a week. Then all eyes will turn to the president and whether he will issue a pardon for his former aide.

The language Donald Trump used in describing Manafort on Friday - that he feels badly for him and he's had a "very, very tough time" - is similar to sentiment the president has expressed before previous pardons.

A lighter Manafort sentence might make it easier for the president to paint the prosecution as overzealous and Manafort as worthy of clemency.

This won't be the end, however. Reports are that New York prosecutors are preparing state tax and financial fraud charges against Manafort. Convictions there would be beyond the president's power to forgive which only extend to federal sentences.

Manafort, and the Trump White House, won a public relations victory on Thursday. That will be cold comfort for the formerly high-rolling lobbyist if he still spends the rest of his life in prison.

Manafort is one of six former Trump aides who have been indicted by US Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry.

They have been charged with lying to authorities, among other counts, but none has been charged with conspiracy related to any plot to subvert American democracy.

After a 22-month investigation, the special counsel is expected soon to submit his report to the US attorney general.

The political world is feverishly anticipating findings on whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, or if Mr Trump himself unlawfully sought to obstruct the inquiry.

Earlier on Friday, the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani lambasted prosecutors for their handling of the case.

"They should be ashamed of their horrendous treatment of Paul Manafort," Mr Giuliani said in a text message to a reporter from PBS.

He said Mr Mueller's investigators had pressured Manafort relentlessly because "he wouldn't lie for them".