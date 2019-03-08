Image copyright AFP

US President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud.

He was convicted last summer of hiding millions of dollars of income from his political consulting in Ukraine.

He is due to be sentenced in another case next week related to his illegal lobbying.

The charges stem from an inquiry into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

US Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Mueller is thought to be finishing up his 22-month investigation, which has dogged the Trump presidency.

What happened at the hearing?

Manafort, 69, addressed the court on Thursday evening in Alexandria, Virginia, saying "the last two years have been the most difficult of my life".

"To say I am humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement," he added, asking Judge TS Ellis to be "compassionate".

He also said: "I know it is my conduct that brought me here. My life, personally and professionally, is in shambles."

Judge Ellis said he was surprised that Manafort did not "express regret for engaging in wrongful conduct".

But he said the sentencing guidelines cited by prosecutors calling for between 19.5 and 24 years in prison were excessive.

Manafort entered the court wearing a green prison jumpsuit and in a wheelchair.

His legal team has previously said he suffers from debilitating foot pain resulting from gout as a result of his incarceration.

Manafort has been held in solitary confinement for the last nine months at a local jail since his bail was revoked for alleged witness-tampering.

His sentencing marks a spectacular downfall for a high-rolling Republican political guru who advised US presidents, including Mr Trump, and foreign leaders.

What's the background to the case?

A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, convicted Manafort last August of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of failing to declare a foreign bank account.

The judge, however, declared a mistrial on 10 other fraud-related charges.

Manafort was indicted for hiding offshore millions of dollars he received for political advice he gave to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, a close ally of Moscow.

Prosecutors say Manafort failed to pay more than $6m (£4.6m) in taxes, as he funded his opulent lifestyle, including a $15,000 ostrich-skin jacket and a luxury renovation of his Hamptons mansion.

Manafort served three months as Trump's campaign chairman, from June to August 2016, before he was forced to resign amid scrutiny of his previous work in Ukraine.

He was the first former Trump aide to be arrested in the special counsel investigation, in October 2017.