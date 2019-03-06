Thunderstorms light up California skies
A spectacular thunderstorm has been spotted over Southern California, with the pick of the pictures coming from public servants.
The Santa Barbara fire department, highway patrol and sheriff's office all shared pictures taken during Tuesday night's thunderstorms in Santa Barbara.
According to the LA Times, the National Weather Service recorded 1,489 pulses of lightning off the coast of Santa Barbara between 20:00 and 21:00 PST (04:00 and 05:00 GMT).
