Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerials show Alabama tornado destruction

Officials in Alabama have formally identified the 23 people who were killed by an outbreak of tornadoes, including seven members of one family.

Every one of the victims, including four children, were found in close proximity to homes, rescue crews say.

The victims range in age from six to 89, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Up to eight people remain missing, officials say, warning that the death toll could still rise.

"We believe that every victim was in the residence when it hit. They all ended up, with the exception of two, outside the residence," Mr Harris told reporters, adding that their homes "aren't there".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Around 50 structures have been reduced to rubble

Image copyright Getty Images

"They're not there."

He added that one survivor lost seven members of his family, and warned that he may be facing "financial issues" due to funeral costs.

"They're going to have seven funerals that they have to finance somehow," he said, adding that donors have been reaching out to help the family with the expenses.

The tornadoes struck eastern Alabama on Sunday, leveling homes and carving a path of at least a half mile (0.8km) wide in some parts of the state.

'Nature at its worst'

At the scene, Chris Buckler, BBC News

On the edge of where the tornado struck there is the constant buzzing of chainsaws as they try to clear up the hundreds of fallen trees.

But up in the Beauregard neighbourhood which was directly in its path there is silence.

Where once there were homes there is now what can only be described as an emptiness.

All of the buildings have been levelled and from the road it's difficult to see that a community was once even here.

There's no doubt that some of the most striking images are the cars, which have been smashed, overturned and in one case actually wrapped around a tree.

However when you wander through what was a garden and look through the flattened remains you discover the remnants of people's lives. Single shoes, an iron and what looks like an old school bag.

There are a few figures wandering around amid all of the devastation looking numb and bewildered.

At times they seem to be struggling to remember what was once here on this flattened landscape.

Frederick Franklin was standing by the debris of one house trying to piece together where the rooms once stood from the foundations of the building.

"It was my brother's fiancé's place," he told me.

"She and one of her brothers were killed in it.

"You can't describe it. This is nature at its worst."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tornado damage in Alabama

Temperatures dropped below freezing on Tuesday as volunteer crews sorted through debris for survivors or victims.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that crew are resuming with their search and rescue mission, but may transition to body recovery operations later in the day.

On Monday, weather officials upgraded the fatal twister in lee County to EF-4 with wind speeds of 170 mph (275km/h).

Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Taylor Thornton was listed among the dead.

Almost 50 people were injured and numerous homes and businesses were reduced to rubble as multiple tornadoes touched down in southeast Alabama and Georgia on Sunday.

During Tuesday's briefing, an official with the National Weather Service said the tornado travelled for around 70 miles, and another nearby one travelled for 29 miles.

Bags of ice and medications are being made available to residents, who have been told they should start bringing debris out to the street for it to be removed by county rubbish crews.

Some residents who narrowly survived the onslaught immediately turned to shelters to lend a hand and donate goods.

"I had a friend who lost his life, and just my heart spoke," Stephanie Griffith tearfully told WVTM-TV as she dropped off supplies at a shelter in Lee County.

"So I went through my home this morning I got things that I'm not going to use and I know they'll be need here."

Members of the Auburn University football team, the Tigers, were on hand on Monday to help distribute food and water at emergency shelters.

Alabama State Trooper Robert Burroughs is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in "serious condition", police said.

He and his wife Sandi lost their home in Sunday's storm.

"Troopers have a strong sense of camaraderie and will surround the Burroughs family at this time and offer support both short and long term," said Cpl Jess Thornton.

Image copyright Getty Images

On Monday, President Donald Trump said at the White House that "our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating storms in Alabama, Georgia, and the surrounding states, and especially to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives".

He told the people of Alabama and Georgia "that American has their backs" and that "we're with you 100 percent".