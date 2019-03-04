Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Hickenlooper's Twitter bio describes him as "Dad. Husband. Craft brewer and occasional banjo player"

Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper has announced his 2020 presidential bid.

The Democrat made the statement in a tweet, saying the country was "in crisis" and needed someone to "bring people together".

The post was accompanied by a video in which Mr Hickenlooper relates how he has stood up to his "fair share of bullies" during his career.

Mr Hickenlooper joins 14 other Democrats running for the top job.

He is the second governor to enter the field, following Washington's Jay Inslee who announced his bid last week.