Hollywood actress Katherine Helmond has died at the age of 89.

Her talent agency told local press that she passed away at her home in Los Angeles on 23 February due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

She won two Golden Globes for her roles in sitcom Who's the Boss? and the spoof series Soap.

The seven-time Emmy Award nominee also appeared in several films and secured a Tony Award nomination for Eugene O'Neill's play The Great God Brown.

"She was the love of my life," her husband, David Christian, told the Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been with Katherine since I was 19 years old. The night she died, I saw that the moon was exactly half-full, just as I am now."