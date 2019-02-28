Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump described the leaders' relationship as "very strong"

US President Donald Trump has defended North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the case of an American college student who died after being jailed by North Korea.

Speaking in Hanoi after his summit with Mr Kim broke down, Mr Trump said he did not believe the North Korean leader was aware of Otto Warmbier's ordeal.

Mr Trump said: "He tells me he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."

Warmbier was jailed in North Korea in December 2015 during an organised tour.

Pyongyang authorities returned him to the US in a coma in July 2017, and he died days later in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.

His case raised tensions at a time when the Trump administration was exchanging vitriolic comments with North Korea.

Mr Trump told reporters he had mentioned the Warmbier case to Mr Kim and the North Korean leader said he was not aware of it at the time, and was regretful.

The US president said: "I did speak about it, and I don't believe that he would have allowed that to happen.

"It just wasn't to his advantage to allow that to happen. Prisons are rough, they're rough places, and bad things happened."

He said Mr Kim "felt very badly about it", adding: "He knew the case very well, but he knew it later. In those prisons, those camps, you have a lot of people."

Warmbier's parents were guests of honour at President Trump's State of the Union address in 2018.

The family have said their son was "murdered" by the North Korean authorities.

Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was detained in Pyongyang during an organised tour, accused of stealing a hotel poster.

He was later charged with spying for the US and held for 17 months.