Image copyright Reuters

Michael Cohen is unleashing a series of explosive accusations directed toward Donald Trump touching on multiple controversies that have bedevilled the president during his time in office. Here's my take on his dramatic testimony to Congress.

09:55 EST

We have seen a copy of Mr Cohen's prepared opening remarks so have more than a flavour of what's about to unfold.

He suggests the president had advanced knowledge of his son's June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians and that WikiLeaks was poised to release damaging information about Democrats. He says the president personally signed checks reimbursing him for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He alleges that the president was fully aware of ongoing negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow well into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Many of these assertions rely almost exclusively on Cohen's word - the word of a man who has already admitted to lying to Congress and to the federal government on his taxes. What's more, while his allegations are certainly politically damaging, they aren't incontrovertible evidence of legal misconduct by the president.

If there is a case to be made against Mr Trump, it will have to rely on more than the word of his former lawyer and fixer.

That's not to undersell the blockbuster nature of the day's proceedings, however. The public now has a chance to determine, under the glare of the spotlight, whether Cohen lied in the past to protect the president or is lying now to protect himself.

Or, perhaps, a bit of both.