Image copyright Carly Bigby Image caption Passenger Carly Bigby shared photos of the stalled train

An Amtrak train with 183 passengers on board has been stalled in the snow in Oregon since Sunday night after hitting a tree that fell on the tracks.

Heavy snow and downed trees had prevented rail crews from reaching the train until now, but they have reportedly now arrived on-site.

The train, travelling from Seattle to Los Angeles, hit the tree around 18:20 on Sunday, local media reported.

No one was hurt after the accident and passengers still have food and water.

While the train itself still has power and essentials, passengers have said other items - like diapers and female sanitary products - are running out and stress levels are rising.

One passenger, Rebekah Dodson, told KTVL News: "We've gotten yelled at for opening windows. We can't get of the train because there's four feet (1.2m) of snow in every direction. There's nowhere to go."

The Coast Starlight Train 11 is currently near the town of Oakridge - a small town that has become further isolated by the wintry conditions, with snow blocking roads and causing the town to lose power.

Amtrak said they are not charging passengers for any food or water. They are working with the Union Pacific rail company to clear tracks.

Passenger Carly Bigby told the BBC another locomotive had arrived around 06:00 local time, but Amtrak informed them "it is going to be a slow go".

Crews are expected to reach the train by 06:00 local time, and will then move the train back towards Eugene and Portland, Oregon, Amtrak said in a statement to US media.

The company noted passengers were kept on board the train because of the power outages in Oakridge and to avoid separating passengers between the town's two small hotels.