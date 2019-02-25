Image copyright Nadia Forsa

An American oil worker who was kidnapped by Houthi rebels in 2017 in Yemen has been released, US President Donald Trump has announced.

Danny Burch "has been recovered and reunited" with his family, Mr Trump said on Twitter, thanking the United Arab Emirates for its assistance.

Mr Burch works for the Yemeni Safer oil company. He was abducted after taking his children to school.

Since 2015, Yemen has been locked in a brutal civil war.

It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch, a United States citizen who has been held hostage in Yemen for 18 months, has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children. I appreciate the support of the United Arab Emirates in bringing Danny home... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

His Yemeni wife said he was seized in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2017 after dropping his children off at an event.

"They did it in broad daylight in front of everyone," Nadia Forsa told the New York Times at the time.

His brother told KLTV-News shortly after the kidnapping that Mr Burch had moved to Yemen in 2003 to work in the oil industry.

"His wife's there, he's got three children there, and I think even if he gets released, he'll stay," said Ronald Burch, adding that he had not spoken to his brother in 15 years and that he knew about the danger of kidnapping in the region.

"He knows as well as we do that that's the price of where he's at," he told the east Texas news station.