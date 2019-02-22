Singer R Kelly has been charged on Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, some involving underage victims, US media report.

The R&B star, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has faced claims of sexual abuse against women and teenage girls for decades.

He has never been convicted and has previously denied all the allegations.

The 52-year-old is expected in court in Chicago, where he lives, on 8 March.

There are four alleged victims, according to US media who have seen court records, some of whom were aged 13 to 16 at the time of their assaults.

R Kelly's lawyer told The Chicago Sun-Times he had not yet been notified of the charges against his client on Friday but said R Kelly denied any wrongdoing.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

