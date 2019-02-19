Image copyright SDFD Image caption Firefighters released a photo of the malfunctioning gondola ride

More than a dozen people trapped on a ride are being rescued at the SeaWorld amusement park in San Diego.

Around six gondolas stopped functioning on Monday night after a gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on the Bayside Skyride, police in the US city told FOX5 News.

Some 16 people were trapped on the ride, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

So far, 14 have been rescued, says the San Diego fire rescue department.

The National Weather Service says it was about 49F (9C) in San Diego at the time of the incident.