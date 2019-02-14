Trump 'to declare emergency' over wall

President Donald Trump will sign a bi-partisan funding bill and then declare a national emergency to fund his wall, top Republican Mitch McConnell says.

Doing so would allow Mr Trump to use military funds for a US-Mexico wall.

Speaking on the Senate floor, the majority leader announced Mr Trump's plan just before the upper chamber votes on the compromise bill.

The bill would avert another government shutdown if it passes Congress and is signed by the president.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.