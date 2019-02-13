Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chair-throwing prank caught on camera and posted online

Toronto police say they have charged the woman who threw a chair from a high-rise balcony onto a highway.

Marcella Zoia, 19, faces charges related to mischief endangering life.

Her dangerous prank was caught on camera and posted online, where it has been viewed more than 700,000 times.

The chair appears to hurtle towards the Gardiner Expressway, one of the busiest highways in the country, but there are no reported injuries.

Internet sleuths had been trying to track down the woman since Monday.

In the video, which was originally posted to Snapchat, the woman can be seen gleefully tossing a chair from a high-rise balcony onto the highway below.

The video was then uploaded to Facebook, where it went viral and caught the attention of local authorities. Amateur sleuths attempted to track down the woman's identity through her image and images of the property, which was believed to be an Airbnb.

"We believe we know who she is," said Toronto police spokesman Constable David Hopkinson on Tuesday.

Police reached out to her and advised her to turn herself in. She will be in court on Wednesday.

A Reddit post claimed to show the chair, smashed, on a sidewalk near the same highway.