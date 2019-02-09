Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump has been declared healthy after an annual physical exam

US President Donald Trump is "in very good health", the White House doctor said after a four-hour physical examination.

Sean Conley added: "I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond."

Dr Conley and 11 medical specialists put the president through a series of tests in a Washington suburb.

Mr Trump, 72, had previously been asked to lose at least 10lb (4.5kg) and there is no evidence that he has done so.

According to Reuters news agency, White House aides report that the president is eating more fish than he used to. But according to spokesman Hogan Gidley, Mr Trump "admits" he has not followed his diet and exercise plan "religiously".

No further details on the president's health have been released yet. At the first physical of his presidency, which took place last year, he was found to weigh 239lb (108kg) and have a cholesterol level that is slightly higher than recommended. He is known to take medication for heart health and against cholesterol and male pattern hair loss.

Mr Trump's body mass index (BMI) indicates he is overweight but not obese.

The president's health has attracted attention before. During his campaign he produced a letter that said he would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency". But the doctor named as its author later said Mr Trump had written the letter himself.

And last year, Dr Ronny Jackson said the president had "incredible genes" and it was not a matter of concern that he only slept for four or five hours a night because this was "just his nature".

But he has been reported to eat large amounts of fast food and steaks, washed down by up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day.