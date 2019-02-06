Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has admitting to wearing "brown makeup" to a 1980 party, days after the state governor admitting wearing blackface.

The second-in-line to the governor's seat said in a statement on Wednesday that he wore a costume to a party when he was 19 years old at university.

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam is facing calls to resign over a racist photo and admission of blackface usage.

The lieutenant governor is also under scrutiny for sex assault allegations.

The Democratic attorney general said that he and his friends donned costumes after "some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song".

"It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes - and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others - we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The state's top three Democratic are now all facing scandals

"That conduct clearly shows that, as a young man, I had a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity to the pain my behavior could inflict on others.

Mr Northam, meanwhile, still denies he is either of two people - one in blackface, the other in Ku Klux Klan (KKK) robes - pictured in a 1984 medical yearbook photo that surfaced last week.

But in a news conference over the weekend, he admitted to wearing blackface in a separate incident that year while performing as Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Justin Fairfax, who is next in line to succeed Mr Northam if he leaves office, has denied claims that he allegedly assaulted a woman during the 2004 Democratic political convention.